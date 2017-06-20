Cindy Weakens to a Tropical Depression

Cindy has weakened into a Tropical Depression as it continues northward along the state line of Louisiana. On and off tropical rain bands could produce heavy rains over a short period of time along with strong winds.

There is very small threat for tornadoes today, as well as, storms with damaging winds.

On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible. Some areas may see 5+ inches of rain. Knowing where that will be is very difficult to determine. Some minor coastal flooding is likely today.

We will see a good chance of rain through the weekend. Drier weather returns next Tuesday. – Meteorologist Chris Cozart

