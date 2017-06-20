Commissioner Mike Strain says state’s trade with Cuba will continue

With the Trump administration working to roll back relations with Cuba, the head of Louisiana’s Department of Agriculture says the state’s trade with the island nation will go on.

AG Commissioner Mike Strain says the changes should not impact current trade of farm products, including rice and poultry. Over the past ten years, Louisiana has traded more than $1 billion worth of goods with Cuba.

“There are going to be a number of restrictions in place in dealing with Cuba, specifically there will be restrictions if it involves the Cuban military or government, but there will be exceptions and one of those is going to be in agriculture,” said Strain.

If relations are one day normalized, Strain believes Louisiana could one day trade more than $500 million annually with Cuba.