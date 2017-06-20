Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for 2 children from New Iberia

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory

Iberia Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for seven (7) year old Easton Alfred and two (2) year old Endie Dacosta of New Iberia.

Easton is a white male child with black hair. He is approximately 4’0” tall and weighs about 40 to 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing boxer shorts and a t-shirt. He was barefoot.

Endie is a white female child with light brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 2’6” tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Easton Alfred and Endie Dacosta are believed to be with their mother, Raven Dacosta. Raven Dacosta is a 30 year old white female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a dark complexion. She is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Raven Dacosta is believed to be traveling with the children in a beige 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan, Louisiana license plate number: 101AQB.

The children were last seen on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at approximately 9:00 a.m. with Raven Decosta in the 5100 block of LA Hwy 14 in between New Iberia and Delcambre.

Law enforcement has reason to believe Easton and Endie are in imminent danger. The public is asked not to approach Raven Dacosta.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Easton Alfred, Endie Dacosta and/or Raven Dacosta should immediately call 911, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.