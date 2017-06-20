Gov. Edwards and State Officials Preparing for Potential Impact of Tropical Storm Cindy

The following is a news release from the Office of the Louisiana Governor:

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards received the latest updates on Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf of Mexico from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the National Weather Service (NWS). South Louisiana and Southern Mississippi could receive the greatest threat of heavy rain and flash flooding as a result of this storm. GHOSEP is currently being staffed around the clock and is coordinating with state agencies, parish officials and first responders who are putting resources in place for citizens who may need assistance.

“The main threat continues to be the potential for heavy rainfall tonight through Thursday,” said Gov. Edwards. “Is is critically important for everyone to stay informed by your local media, as well as updates being made on social media. Fortunately, we have advance notice and that gives everyone time to put an emergency plans in place. I have every confidence in the emergency officials at the state and local levels who are working non-stop to ensure that the people of our state are protected. My office along with GOHEP will continue to provide updates, and you can also visit Emergency.la.gov for the latest information.

State and parish governments have mobilized various agencies to provide resources when and if needed. The Louisiana National Guard has moved high water vehicles and helicopters into areas that could potentially flood. FEMA is moving 125,000 meals and 200,000 liters of water into the state and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is prepared to support any requests from the affected parishes.

State officials strongly encourage individuals to avoid attempting to cross high water in vehicles.

“Flash flooding continues to be the biggest concern in our discussion with local emergency managers and the National Weather Service,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “Some of the projections and possible rainfall totals are the highest we’ve seen since the 2016 August flooding. During that time, the majority of our fatalities dealt with people driving on flooded roadways so we are strongly urging everyone to monitor their travel routes and avoid any hazardous areas.”

GOHSEP is operating 24 hours a day and has also developed an emergency tool kit to help all citizens get prepared. Visit GetAGamePlan.org for more information and download the new Get A Game Plan App on your smartphone.

