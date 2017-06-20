Homeowner’s daughter’s ex-boyfriend arrested for home burglary

LANDRY PARISH La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested for burglarizing his former girlfriend’s father’s home in March.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said that detectives began investigating the Opelousas home when the owner reported several items including guns, cash and even food missing from his home.

Guidroz added that the homeowner believed that the person who stole from the home was his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Chance Carroll.

The homeowner said that Carroll called him and asked not to press charges.

The homeowner added that Carroll even offered money so the homeowner would not pursue charges, according to Guidroz.

Carroll was stopped in Orleans Parish on a traffic stop and officers there were notified that Carroll was wanted in St. Landry Parish.

Guidroz said that Carroll was sent to the St. Landry Parish Jail and was charged with Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Theft of Items, Theft of Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.