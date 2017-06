Update:

Iberia Parish Superintendent Dale Henderson says that summer classes that were scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled.

Henderson added that the school board scheduled for tomorrow has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

IBERIA PARISH La. (KLFY) – Due to the potential incoming weather, schools in Iberia Parish have canceled their End-of-Course testing scheduled for tomorrow.

Parents are asked to contact Leslie Stuart at 364-7641 to reschedule.