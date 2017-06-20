LCG cleans drainage pipes to prepare for storm

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Acadian area is preparing for severe weather. Lafayette Consolidated Government sent trucks out into the city to ensure that certain streets have adequate draining for the expected rain.

Residents and business owners along Simcoe and Eighth Streets say they’ve seen flooding in the past because of excess trash that builds up in the drainage system.

Clinton Joseph, with LCG said, “We are anticipating on a lot of rain. This is really routine cleaning that we normally do. These guys are here have been backed up for a while, we are cleaning out the drain system, running the hose cleaning out the pipes as well. Just so they can get good flow in the rain does come.”

Local business owner Jonathan Dugas says his nightclub has flooded once before. He says that’s why he requested drain maintenance from LCG to prepare for the upcoming weather.

He says, “I appreciate the city coming out both times we called, and with the help of our city councilman Mr. Kenneth Boudreaux you know he’s been a big help to us. And we are trying to get the Northside back up to standards.”

After the today’s cleaning, LCG says the Simcoe and Eighth Street area should be prepared for the rain.

For more information about how to report a drainage problem near you call the Public Works Dispatch at (337) 291-8517.