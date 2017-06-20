List of Tropical Storm Cindy-related closures in Acadiana

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion Parish Court

All courthouses in the 15th Judicial District – Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes — will be closed on Wednesday, June 21, due to inclement weather conditions.   The situation will be monitored and a decision on Thursday will be issued later.

 

Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana

All Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana (both Lafayette locations, Abbeville, New Iberia, and Opelousas) will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to weather. For more information, parents can contact the administrative office at 337-268-9555.

 

Diocese of Lafayette

With the approach of Tropical Storm Cindy to the Gulf Coast, the Diocese of Lafayette will close the Chancery offices at the Immaculata Center, 1408 Carmel Drive, tomorrow (Wednesday, June 21) at noon.

The Chancery will remain closed all day Thursday, and will reopen Friday, June 23 at 8:30 a.m.

 

LARC of Acadiana 

Vocational services will be closed Wednesday. Also, transportation services will not be running Wednesday.

 

 

 

