Lt. Gov. Nungesser previews tonight’s Louisiana Seafood Cookoff at the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen this morning alongside Executive Chef Ernest Prejean to talk about the 2017 Louisiana Seafood Cook-off that takes place tonight at the Cajundome.

The 10th annual cook-ff is hosted by Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board and will showcase the talents of 18 chefs from across the state.

Prejean will represent Lafayette and is just one of those chefs vying for the title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood.

He joins Chefs Ben Fidelak of Alexandria, Ryan Andre’ of Baton Rouge, Dustie Latiolais of Henderson, Brad Tanner of Lafayette, Lyle Broussard of Lake Charles, Chris McKnight of Monroe, Eric Cook, Austin Kirzner and Nathan Richard of New Orleans, Anthony Felan of Shreveport and Bonnie Breaux of St. Martinville.

This is the first time the cook-off is held in Lafayette, which Nungesser says has more restaurants per capita than any American city.

The competition kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and will continue to heat up until 7:30, with the winner announced at 7:45 p.m.

The cook-off also takes place in conjunction with the opening of the 2017 Eat Lafayette campaign.

