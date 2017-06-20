Shrimpers bunkering down as severe weather approaches

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – As severe weather looms homeowners and city leaders aren’t the only ones getting ready for the storm.

Shrimpers in Delcambre are bunkering down as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches.

Clifton and Marsha have fished in the Vermillion Bay and the Gulf of Mexico for decades.

Since the historic flooding in August, business had been slow but recently began to pick back up.

Marsha Terrebonne says, “We were just starting to get good at it again and then all this is going to happen so we don’t know what’s really going to happen with it.”

As the storm closes in, Marsha and Clifton won’t be abandoning their boat at the docks. They’re staying nearby to adjust the rope for when the tide rises and falls, to prevent damage.

“We’re going to stay here, bunker down and keep an eye on the boat and see what happens from there because we really have to protect our property, our boat”, Terrebonne said.

Even with the threat of a tropical storm, Terrebonne says shrimping keeps food on the table, and that wouldn’t be possible without their boat, “Hearts Desire”.

“This is our livelihood. This is what we do for a living. So, we have to protect it.”