St. Martinville Chef becomes first woman to win Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A chef from a restaurant in St. Martinville is the first woman to win the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off in its 10-year history.

Bonnie Breaux, who is the executive chef at The St. John Restaurant, won the honor at the event held earlier tonight at the Cajundome Convention Center. The event was held in conjunction with A Taste of Eat Lafayette.

Breaux was crowned Queen of Louisiana Seafood after preparing “Crackling-Crusted Black Drum graced with a Fennel Marmalade, nestled on Abita Amber-infused Brabant Potatoes and Sautéed Haricot Vert, topped with butter-poached, Jumbo-Lump, Blue-Point Crabmeat,” according to a news release.

She beat out eleven of the state’s best chefs for the crown.

Chef Breaux’s first duty as Queen will be to represent the state of Louisiana at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off on August 5, 2017, in New Orleans, where she’ll compete against the nation’s top seafood chefs.