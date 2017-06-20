Summer School Closures in Acadiana

St. Mary Parish:

Superintendent Leonard Armato has announced the closure of all summer schools in St. Mary Parish on Wednesday, June 21st and Thursday, June 22nd. Students that need to take End of Course testing, should report att

7:30 am on Friday, June 23rd.Additionally, all schools and offices of the St. Mary Parish School Board will be closed on Wednesday, June 21.

Iberia Parish:

Superintendent Dale Henderson says that summer classes that were scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled.

Henderson added that the school board scheduled for tomorrow has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

End-of-Course testing scheduled for tomorrow is also canceled

Parents are asked to contact Leslie Stuart at 364-7641 to reschedule.

Lafayette Parish:

In anticipation of heavy rains over the next few days, the Lafayette Parish School System will dismiss summer school students at noon on Wednesday, June 21, and will remain closed Thursday.

LPSS plans to resume classes on Friday. Special Education Extended Year students and ESL students will not report Wednesday and Thursday.

Those programs will be closed both days. Central Office and custodians will be dismissed at 2 pm on Wednesday and offices will be closed all day Thursday. LPSS will reopen on Friday.

St. Martin Parish:

Dr. Lottie Beeb says all school board facilities, including central offices, will be closed on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, due to the tropical depression in the Gulf.

Conditions will be monitored tomorrow and a decision relative to Thursday’s activities will be made late tomorrow afternoon and notification will be sent via news media, JCALLs, and emails.