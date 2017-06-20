Tropical Storm Cindy expected to make landfall early Thursday morning at LA/TX border

Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Acadiana. Also, a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 am for St. Martin, Iberia, and St. Mary Parish.

Tropical Storm Cindy is in the northern Gulf with winds at 50 mph as it moves slowly to the northwest. Strengthening is unlikely, and the computer models are in more agreement that Tropical Storm Cindy will make landfall over Louisiana near Cameron Parish early Thursday.

The main threat will be heavy rain. It will be breezy at times with tropical storm force winds possible along the coast and in western edges of the state.

There is very small threat for tornadoes, as well as, storms with damaging winds over the next 2 days.

The heaviest rains should be Wednesday and Thursday. On average, 3 to 5 inches of rain will be possible, spread out over several days.

Some areas may see 6+ inches of rain. Knowing where that will be is very difficult to determine.

Some minor coastal flooding is likely. We will see a good chance of rain through the weekend. Drier weather returns next Tuesday – Meteorologist Chris Cozart

