Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Warning for Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin. Iberia, Vermilion, Cameron, and St. Mary Parish until further notice. We will probably have Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf today, and the computer models are in more agreement that this potential tropical storm will make landfall over Louisiana near Cameron parish. The main threat will be heavy rain. It will be breezy at times, but flooding will be the main concern. There will be a very small threat for tornadoes as well or storms with damaging winds. The heaviest rains should be Wednesday and Thursday. On average. 3 to 5 inches of rain will be possible, spread out over several days. Some areas may see 6+ inches of rain. Knowing where that will be is very difficult to determine at this time. Some minor coastal flooding is likely if it makes landfall over Texas or the western parts of the state. We will see a good chance of rain through the weekend. – Meteorologist Chris Cozart

