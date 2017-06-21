Lafayette man killed in overnight shooting on South Magnolia St., police investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police responded to a shooting overnight that left one man dead.

At approximately 11:19 p.m., officers were called to the scene in the 1000 block of South Magnolia Street.

One victim, identified as Jamirus Freeman, 18, of Lafayette, was found outside of a residence with a gunshot wound.

Freeman was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says if anyone has information on this homicide or any individuals involved with it to contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.