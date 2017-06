(The Daily Advertiser) – The Lafayette Transit System will close tonight in anticipation of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Cindy. Services will cease beginning at 6:30 p.m., according to a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works Transit Division.

There is no change to the LTS Daytime Fixed Route Service at this time.

Weather permitting, normal Transit service will resume at 5:45 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday.