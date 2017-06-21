LASHOF alters golf classic start time due to TS Cindy

NATCHITOCHES – Friday’s Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Golf Classic has been rescheduled for Monday, July 10 at OakWing Golf Course in Alexandria, due to the impending rain related to Tropical Storm Cindy.

All other 2017 Induction Celebration activities are going on as planned, said Hall of Fame Foundation CEO/President Ronnie Rantz and Hall of Fame Chairman Doug Ireland.

The Hall of Fame golf tournament’s postponement will also include a slight shift in start time on July 10. Registration at OakWing begins at 10 a.m. with warmup and lunch before the noon tee time.

The Induction Celebration begins Thursday with the La Capitol Kickoff Reception from 5-7 at Maglieux’s Riverfront Restaurant, across the street from the Hall of Fame museum at 800 Front Street at the traffic circle in Natchitoches. There is no admission charge.

Friday evening, the Hall of Fame Block Party at the other end of Front Street begins at 6 and lasts until 10:30. Admission is free for a party that includes two south Louisiana bands, Parish County Line and Chase Tyler Band, along with a fireworks show at 9:15. Food vendors will be providing items for sale, and children’s activities will be led by the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans staff.

The Block Party takes place in the 500 block of Front Street. Inside The Landing Restaurant at 530 Front is the Tailgating Hall of Fame Style party, with a $75 admission that includes all-you-can-eat Louisiana seafood and other dishes, an open bar and entertainment, along with exclusive access to the 2017 inductees.

Saturday morning’s Saints and Pelicans Junior Training Camp for boys and girls ages 6-16 begins at 10 a.m. at the NSU Wellness and Recreation Center in the middle of campus, just northeast of Turpin Stadium. There is no charge, but a waiver form must be signed by a parent or guardian. It’s available at LaSportsHall.com and will also be available prior to the clinic Saturday morning.

There are still some openings for the Saturday night Induction Dinner and Ceremony, with a 5 p.m. reception and 6 p.m. start, at the Natchitoches Events Center. That is a $75 admission including a lavish meal. Reservations for the Friday and Saturday night indoor events can be made at LaSportsHall.com or by calling 318-238-4255.

The Class of 2017 includes competitive ballot inductees David Toms, Ed Reed, D-D Breaux, Eddie Kennison, Juan Pierre, Calvin Borel, and the late Raymond Didier and C.A. Core. Also to be enshrined are Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award winner Sue Donohoe, and two winners of the Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism, Dan McDonald and Jim Henderson.