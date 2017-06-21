Louisiana Governor holds news conference on Tropical Storm Cindy

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding a news conference at noon.

The office of the Governor released this statement in reference to Tropical Storm Cindy:

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in response to flash flooding and severe weather as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy.

“All arms of the state’s emergency preparedness and response apparatus are taking Tropical Storm Cindy seriously, and we are calling on all Louisianans throughout the state to do so as well,” said Gov. Edwards. “State and local officials are working around the clock to monitor and respond to dangerous situations as they develop. In the meantime, please do all you can to prepare for the worst while praying for the best.”

Gov. Edwards is receiving the latest updates on Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf of Mexico from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the National Weather Service (NWS). GOHSEP is currently in 24 hour operations and is coordinating with state agencies, parish officials and first responders who are putting resources in place for citizens who may need assistance.

Information for the public regarding roads is available at 511la.org. Additionally, GOHSEP is constantly updating their social media accounts and has emergency resources available at getagameplan.org and at emergency.la.gov.

This morning, following a meeting of the Unified Command Group, Gov. Edwards and state officials will hold a press conference to discuss the latest information related to Tropical Storm Cindy.