Storm-related closures in Acadiana

Acadia Parish

Education

All Acadia Parish School Board offices and schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Offices and schools will reopen on Friday.

Government

All courthouses in the 15th Judicial District – Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes — will be closed on Wednesday, June 21, due to inclement weather conditions. The situation will be monitored and a decision on Thursday will be issued later.

Calcasieu Parish

Education

All Calcasieu Parish School Board facilities and schools – closed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and Thursday, June 22, 2017.

This will include all school-based events and district training events. All facilities will reopen on Friday, June 23, 2017, on a regular schedule, and all school activities will resume as normal.

McNeese State University will be closed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and Thursday, June 22, 2017, due to possible area flooding and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Cindy. All classes and activities are canceled and all offices will be closed.

The university is expected to reopen on Friday, June 23, 2017, and freshmen orientation will be held as scheduled.

SOWELA Technical Community College will be closed on Wednesday, June 21, due to expected inclement weather. The closure includes all day and evening classes, summer camps, and any other activities

Government

All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments will close at noon today, Wednesday, June 21, in anticipation of the heavy rains and high winds associated with Tropical Storm Cindy.

The Police Jury’s Transit System’s services will be will be suspended Wednesday, June 2,1 and Thursday, June 22, with the exception of life- threatening medical transports.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel will be closing at noon tomorrow, Wednesday, June 21, and will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.

Trash Pickup

Waste Management customers in Calcasieu Parish and surrounding areas will experience residential and commercial service delays due to the high winds and severe weather caused by Tropical Storm Cindy. There will be no service Thursday, June 22. Waste Management will service all Thursday collection routes Friday, June 23. Customers with collections scheduled for Friday, June 23, will now be serviced on Saturday, June 24. All Waste Management collection routes will resume normal service schedules Monday, June 26.

Iberia Parish

Education

Iberia Parish summer school program classes will be closed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and Thursday, June 22, 2017, due to weather.

All End of Course testing planned for Wednesday by the Iberia Parish School System has been canceled.

Students who were scheduled to take their EOC exam on Wednesday can call Leslie Stuart at (337)364-7641 for more information and to reschedule.

All Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana in New Iberia will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to weather. For more information, parents can contact the administrative office at 337-268-9555.

Government

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, Chief Judge Anthony Thibodeaux has ordered all court offices and clerk of court offices in St. Martin, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes closed for Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Judge Thibodeaux will re-evaluate the situation Wednesday afternoon and determine whether to continue the closures. Once a decision has been made, any continuing closures will be announced.

The City of Jeanerette will be closed Wednesday, June 21.

City Hall of New Iberia, including City Court, will be closed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and Thursday, June 22, 2017, due to the severe weather forecast of Tropical Storm Cindy.

SMILE offices and centers — St. Martin, Iberia and Lafayette Parishes — will be closed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and Thursday, June 22 due to Tropical Storm Cindy.

The Iberia Council on Aging will be closed on Thursday, June 22.

Non-Profit Organization

St. Francis Diner on Hopkins Street in New Iberia will be closed on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Diner, which is worked by Sacred Heart Church members, serves lunch to the needy of Iberia Parish.

Jefferson Davis Parish

Education

The Jefferson Davis Parish School Board says all summer school locations will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, June, 21 – 22, 2017.

All school board locations will be closed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and Thursday, June 22, 2017.

The ASSIST Agency Summer Food and Recreation Program will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the impending storm. This includes all sites in Acadia and Jeff Davis Parish.

All Jefferson Davis Parish Libraries will be closed from 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, June 22. The libraries are planned to reopen on Friday, June 23 and operate at normal hours.

Lafayette Parish

Education

In anticipation of heavy rains over the next few days, the Lafayette Parish School System will dismiss summer school students at noon on Wednesday, June 21, and will remain closed Thursday.

LPSS plans to resume classes on Friday. Special Education Extended Year students and ESL students will not report Wednesday and Thursday.

Those programs will be closed both days. Central Office and custodians will be dismissed at 2 pm on Wednesday and offices will be closed all day Thursday. LPSS will reopen on Friday.

South Louisiana Community College will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, June 21 due to impending weather. The college anticipates reopening on Thursday, June 22. Please monitor your local emergency weather stations.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be closed Wednesday, June 21, due to Tropical Storm Cindy. UL Lafayette will open Thursday, June 22.

Should inclement weather persist in the morning, individuals are advised to exercise caution traveling to campus. Employees unable to reach work should contact their supervisor. Students unable to attend class will need to make arrangements with their instructor or email deanofstudents@louisiana.edu.

Employees and students are encouraged to continue to follow the University’s website at http://louisiana.edu or social media for official updates.

Infinity College will be closed on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, due to the possibility of inclement weather.

Little Miracles Childcare will close Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and will be closed Thursday.

The Woodlands Daycare and Learning Barn in Broussard will be closed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at 12 noon and will remain closed through Thursday, June 22, 2017, due to inclement weather.

Dreamy Days Child Care and Learning Center in Broussard will be closed Wednesday 6/21. A decision about potentially closing on Thursday 6/22 will be made Wednesday early afternoon.

Camp of Acadiana in Youngsville will be closed Wednesday 6/21. A decision about potentially closing in Thursday 6/22 will be made by early afternoon Wednesday.

SMILE offices and centers — St. Martin, Iberia and Lafayette Parishes — will be closed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and Thursday, June 22 due to Tropical Storm Cindy.

Camp We Can Do along with all summer enrichment camps at Lafayette Parks and Rec will be closed Thursday, June 22. More info: Camp We Can Do 291-8362 or 291-8381; summer enrichment 2918364.

VITA (Volunteer Instructors Teaching Adults) all classes are canceled for Thursday. A decision about Friday will be made tomorrow.

All locations of Sugar ‘N Spice Preschools and Vacation Station will be closed on Wednesday, June 21st. Sugar ‘n Spice Preschools and Vacation Station are closely monitoring updates and will have an answer by 9:00 this evening on whether or not they will open on Thursday, June 22nd

LARC Vocational Services will close Wednesday, June 21. No vans will run that day.

Transportation

Lafayette Transit System (LTS) will not provide service for Night Owl, and Para-transit Night Services beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. At this time, there are no changes to the LTS Daytime Fixed Route Service. Weather permitting, normal Transit service will resume at 5:45 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Government

All courthouses in the 15th Judicial District – Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes — will be closed on Wednesday, June 21, due to inclement weather conditions. The situation will be monitored and a decision on Thursday will be issued later.

The Youngsville Magistrate Court scheduled to begin June 21, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. has been canceled. The court has been rescheduled for July 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. All those scheduled to appear, including first appearances/arraignments and review status or trial on June 21, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. are being ordered to appear at the court’s next hearing date scheduled for July 19, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. Those looking to pay fines or ask questions are urged to call the Youngsville Police Department at 337-856-5931 or stop by 304 4th Street in Youngsville between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Non-Profit Organizations

The Diocese of Lafayette will close the Chancery offices at the Immaculata Center, 1408 Carmel Drive, tomorrow (Wednesday, June 21) at noon. The Chancery will remain closed all day Thursday and will reopen Friday, June 23 at 8:30 a.m.

The Wednesday night class for the Family Violence Intervention Program for Wednesday, June 21 is canceled due to Tropical Storm Cindy. Classes will resume on Thursday evening at the regular time.

The Bayou Vermilion District (BVD) offices and Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park as well as its on-site restaurant, La Cuisine de Maman, will be closed on Thursday, June 22 due to expected severe weather in relation to Tropical Storm Cindy. Consequentially, Vermilionville’s summer camp is canceled that day, as well as all other programming. All three branches of the BVD will resume operation on Friday, June 23.

All Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana (both Lafayette locations) will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to weather. For more information, parents can contact the administrative office at 337-268-9555.

St. Landry Parish

Education

Due to inclement weather, St. Landry Parish Schools will dismiss summer school at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and resume classes on Monday, June 26. Child Nutrition Mobile Feeding Program will begin daily route at 9am on Wednesday. There will be no Mobile Feeding on Thursday and will resume normal hours on Friday.

LSUE will close Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Nursing classes at Lafayette General Medical Center Southwest are canceled for Wednesday. LSUE students at LSU-Alexandria should follow LSUA’s schedule. Students are asked to monitor www.lsue.edu

Government

As a precautionary measure, St. Landry Parish President Bill Fontenot has issued an emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Cindy.

Non-Profit Organizations

All Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana in Opelousas will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to weather. For more information, parents can contact the administrative office at 337-268-9555.

Futures Unlimited in Opelousas will be closed on Thursday. A decision about Friday will be announced tomorrow.

St. Martin Parish

Education

All St. Martin Parish school board facilities, including central offices, and summer school programs will be closed on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and Thursday, June 22, 2017, due to the tropical depression in the Gulf.

Government

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, Chief Judge Anthony Thibodeaux has ordered all court offices and clerk of court offices in St. Martin, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes closed for Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Judge Thibodeaux will re-evaluate the situation Wednesday afternoon and determine whether to continue the closures. Once a decision has been made, any continuing closures will be announced.

SMILE offices and centers — St. Martin, Iberia and Lafayette Parishes — will be closed Wednesday, June 21, 2017, and Thursday, June 22 due to Tropical Storm Cindy.

St. Mary Parish

Education

Mr. Leonard Armato, school superintendent has announced the closure of all summer schools in St. Mary Parish on Wednesday, June 21.

Superintendent Leonard Armato has announced the closure of all summer schools in St. Mary Parish on Wednesday, June 21st and Thursday, June 22nd. Students that need to take End of Course testing, should report att

7:30 am on Friday, June 23rd.Additionally, all schools and offices of the St. Mary Parish School Board will be closed on Wednesday, June 21.

Government

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, Chief Judge Anthony Thibodeaux has ordered all court offices and clerk of court offices in St. Martin, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes closed for Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Judge Thibodeaux will re-evaluate the situation Wednesday afternoon and determine whether to continue the closures. Once a decision has been made, any continuing closures will be announced.

Vermilion Parish

Education

Superintendent Jerome Payou says all school staff and central office staff are to stay home as all schools and central offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

All summer school programs and summer activities are canceled for Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Government

All courthouses in the 15th Judicial District – Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes — will be closed on Wednesday, June 21, due to inclement weather conditions. The situation will be monitored and a decision on Thursday will be issued later.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Administrative Offices will be closed Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Non-Profit Organizations

All Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana in Abbeville will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to weather. For more information, parents can contact the administrative office at 337-268-9555.