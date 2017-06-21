Tropical Storm Cindy prompts Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare state of emergency

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy.

“The main threat continues to be the potential for heavy rainfall tonight (Tuesday) through Thursday,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday. “It is critically important for everyone to stay informed by your local media, as well as updates being made on social media. Fortunately, we have advance notice and that gives everyone time to put an emergency plans in place. I have every confidence in the emergency officials at the state and local levels who are working non-stop to ensure that the people of our state are protected.”

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at noon to update the public on the latest information related to the storm.

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting parts of the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 7 a.m. intermediate advisory from the NHC, the center of circulation was located at 27.5 N, 92.2 W, or about 165 miles south-southwest of Morgan City. Maximum sustained winds were still at 60 mph and it continued moving northwest at 8 mph. The next complete advisory will be issued at 10 a.m.

Forecaster Jeff Morrow said dry air has influxed itself inside the storm, preventing it from strengthening. He added it can choke off the available moisture for the tropical storm to work with and cause it to weaken.

The NHC upgraded the low to Tropical Storm Cindy on Tuesday. Forecasters said the system is expected to make landfall on Thursday over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana. They added little change in strength is expected Wednesday.

For more, CLICK HERE.