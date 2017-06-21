#TSCINDY – KLFY covers the storm on Social Media

KLFY Newsroom Published:
A look at Vermilion Bay from Cypremort Point, La. as outer bands of Tropical Storm Cindy moves inland on June 21, 2017. (Photo Credit: John Weatherall/KLFY

KLFY’s news team is covering Tropical Storm Cindy on social media.

Follow our reporters and anchors on Facebook and Twitter for the latest information on #TSCindy.

Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton

Facebook: KLFY Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton  | Twitter: @Helicity300

Meteorologist Chris Cozart

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Cozart  | Twitter: @aCozyWxMan

Rob Macko

Facebook: KLFY Rob Macko | Twitter@RobMackoKLFY

Darla Montgomery 

Facebook: Darla Montgomery KLFY

Meteorologist Brooke Silverang

Facebook: KLFY Brooke Silverang  | Twitter: @BrookeSilverang

Dalfred Jones

Facebook: KLFY Dalfred Jones | Twitter: @DialDalfred

Facebook: KLFY Megan Kelly | Twitter: @MeganKellyNews

Renee Allen

Facebook: KLFY Renee Allen

Caroline Marcello

Facebook: KLFY News 10

Lester Duhe’

Facebook: Lester Duhé KLFY  | Twitter: @LesterDuhe

