Youngsville Magistrate Court rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Cindy

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The following is a news release from Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux:

Due to unexpected inclement weather from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, Youngsville Magistrate Court scheduled to begin June 21, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. is hereby canceled and rescheduled for July 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.;

It is further Ordered that all individuals summoned to appear for any matter, including, but not limited to, First Appearance/Arraignments, Review Status or Trial on June 21, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. are hereby Ordered to appear at the Court’s next hearing date on July 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, City of Youngsville, LA. In this regard, the Clerk is instructed to mail this Order, via certified mail, to all individuals commanding their attendance as stated herein and publicly post this Order at Town Hall and the Youngsville Police Department;

Should any individual desire to pay their fine or have questions they are urged to contact the Youngsville Police Department at (337) 856 5931 or stop by at 304 4th Street, Youngsville, Louisiana Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.;