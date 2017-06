LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Law enforcement has given the “All Clear” at the Lafayette Regional Airport after a bomb threat was received earlier this evening, according to Executive Director Steven Picou.

Picou said the airport was evacuated when the threat was received around 8:30 p.m. The building was then searched by police.

Authorities did not find a bomb or any threat to the safety and issued the all clear. The airport is now resuming normal business operations.

No one was injured.