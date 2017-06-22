Church Point teen robs man selling him gun at gunpoint

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputies say a Church Point teenager robbed a man at gunpoint who was selling him a gun.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the victim made arangements to sell a rifle to Jason Alexander, Jr., 18, on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

When Alexander arrived at the victim’s home, he put the rifle in the front seat of Alexander’s car.

Alexander then pulled out a pistol and told the victim to “get back,” according to Guidroz.

The victim did not resist and Alexander drove away with the stolen rifle.

Guidroz said deputies later arrested Alexander at his home after he admitted to robbing the victim at gunpoint and having marijuana inside the home.

Investigators recovered several individually wrapped bags of marijuana and weighing scales from inside the home.

Alexander then led deputies to another home where he had hidden the pistol used in the robbery and the stolen rifle.

Authorities ran the serial number to the pistol Alexander used in the robbery and discovered that the pistol was also from Acadia Parish in 2013.

Deputies also recovered a 30 round magazine and a black ski mask inside the vehicle.

The case is being forwarded to the St. Landry and Acadia Parish Detectives section for further investigations.

Alexandria was booked into the parish jail on charges of armed robbery, possession of stolen firearm, possession w/intent to distribute schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use of CDS in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.

His bond was set at $98,000. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz issued a warning to residents in a news release saying,

“Anytime you make a trade or selling anything to a person who you do not know, you should meet at a safe location. Plans are underway to create safe zones in St. Landry Parish for online purchases which could be also used in custody exchanges.”