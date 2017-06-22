Late night traffic stop and pursuit leads to over $100k drug bust, one arrested

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Deputies with the Acadia Parish Crime Suppression Unit has seized over $100,000 in drugs and money combined after conducting a late night traffic stop.

Deputies initiated the traffic stop just before midnight in Church Point when the driver, Allen Savoy, 27, of Church Point, fled the scene.

Savoy would later wreck his vehicle during the pursuit and he was taken into custody.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says deputies recovered a large amount of money, narcotics and multiple weapons during the investigation.

The following was recovered:

535 grams of cocaine with a street value of $58,800

679 Oxycodone pills with a street value of $6,800

18.6 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $745

1 Buprenorphine pill with a street value of $10

$47,445 in United States Currency

4 firearms, 2 which were reported stolen

After receiving medical attention, Savoy was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for:

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics, Possession of Schedule II Narcotics, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transaction Involving Proceeds from Controlled Dangerous Substance Activity, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Numbers, PWITD Schedule II Narcotics (2 Counts), Illegal Possession of Stolen Property, Obstruction of Justice.

“This is our mission as a department. To get over $65,000 worth of illegal drugs off of the streets of Acadia Parish is a major accomplishment. I applaud our department’s efforts as all deputies have stepped up their efforts to serve our citizens to the best of their ability” stated Sheriff Gibson.