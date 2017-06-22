List of road closures due to Cindy

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

Here is a list of road closures due to the effects and weather from Cindy, courtesy of DOTD

Iberia Parish

LA 83 at Patoutville at Bayou Warehouse Bridge

LA 329 entrance to Avery Island

St. Mary

LA 333 @ Offshore Road

-LA 3147 (Freshwater City Road) @ Humble Canal Bridge High Water:

-LA 333 @ Wilfred Bernard Road

LA 319 in Louisa at Bayview Drive

LA 317 Bayou Sale to Burns Point

Vermilion Parish

LA 333 from Wilfred Bernard Road to Bayou Chene Bridge

Start of LA 3147 and Front Ridge Road.

Cameron Parish

Between Mile Marker 19 and Cameron Ferry.

 

