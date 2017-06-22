List of road closures due to Cindy

Here is a list of road closures due to the effects and weather from Cindy, courtesy of DOTD
Iberia Parish
LA 83 at Patoutville at Bayou Warehouse Bridge
LA 329 entrance to Avery Island
St. Mary
LA 333 @ Offshore Road
-LA 3147 (Freshwater City Road) @ Humble Canal Bridge High Water:
-LA 333 @ Wilfred Bernard Road
LA 319 in Louisa at Bayview Drive
LA 317 Bayou Sale to Burns Point
Vermilion Parish
LA 333 from Wilfred Bernard Road to Bayou Chene Bridge
Start of LA 3147 and Front Ridge Road.
Cameron Parish
Between Mile Marker 19 and Cameron Ferry.