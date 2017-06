LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police say they are investigating a bomb threat at the Lafayette Regional Airport.

The airport is currently on lockdown. Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said the threat was received around 8:45 p.m.

The Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Fire Department, and paramedics are currently on scene.

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story and News 10 will update this story when more information is available.