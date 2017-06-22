Unrestrained Opelousas man dies in early morning crash in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – State Police responded to a single vehicle crash just after 2:00 a.m. on U.S. 167 near Redwood Road north of Abbeville.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Joseph Redmond, 53, of Opelousas, was driving southbound on U.S. 167 when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road ran off of the right side of the road.

Redmond’s vehicle struck a culvert and a utility pole.

Master Trooper Brooks David says Redmond was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

Redmond sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.