5 out of 70 dogs scheduled to be euthanized Friday afternoon

Overpopulation in animal shelters is an ongoing issue for South Louisiana. Dogs and cats are euthanized daily in order to make room for new animals.

Sonia Tauzin, shelter manger for Iberia Parish Animal Control says “We’re in it to try and place these animals in the best homes.”

Animal shelters are constantly facing the problem of not having enough kennels to put new dogs in.

“Currently we have 70 dogs available for adoption or rescue and we need to clear at least 5 kennels” says Tauzin. “Which means 5 or more dogs need to leave by adoption or by rescue organization.”

Most of the dogs that have a slight chance of life outside of the shelter are usually the larger dogs like pitbulls and labs.

Independent rescuer, Judy Neal from New Iberia, picks up dogs and take them to other shelters across the state.

“Getting them out of here is the best thing I can do at this point, i’ve been doing this for 4 years and I’ve transported over 3400 dogs in this ford,” says Neal.

Bongo was found in a sugar cane field after tropical storm Cindy.

Other dogs like Applepie were part of cruelty case of dogs that were neglected.

Some dogs that end up in shelters were either abandoned or forgotten by their original owners.

“We have a lot available for adoption and people don’t understand what great of a dog you can get from a shelter,” says Tauzin.

You can save a dogs life by coming down to the Iberia parish animal control shelter or by going to their website at http://www.petango.com/ipac.

There is an $80 pet fee that includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and heart worm test.