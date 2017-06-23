Acadiana residents ready to see Garth Brooks at Cajundome for the first time in 25 years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It’s been 25 years since country music superstar Garth Brooks performed in Lafayette.

He’s back tonight along with his country superstar wife Trisha Yearwood.

It’s part of their 2017 world tour.

This two and a half year tour has sold more than 5.5 million tickets making it the largest tour ever.

Concert-goers were arriving at the Cajundome two hours before his Friday night performance.

“I know I’m older but you don’t feel older out there. I know the music is older but it doesn’t feel older out there so the sweetest thing they can do tonight and I tell them if they do it is treat the old stuff like it’s new and treat New stuff like the old stuff. If that happens bar the door because it’s going to get crazy in there,” Brooks said a news conference at the Cajundome Friday afternoon.”

Officials are asking if you’re coming to tonight’s show get here early around 5:30 p.m.

And if you’re not going to the concert avoid the area because they’re expecting lots of traffic.

For those of you heading out to see Garth Brooks either tonight or this weekend, the Cajundome will be checking all bags and purses when you enter the arena.

Director of Cajundome, Greg Davis, told News 10:

“This show is going to be just like any other major concert… we will be checking all bags as patrons are coming into the soft lobby entrance…large bags are not allowed like backpacks, beach bags… those things cannot be brought into the arena. Purses an diaper bags will be searched.”

Flash photography is also not allowed.

Neither is videotaping the concert with your cell phone.

Ushers and police officers will be strictly enforcing that rule.