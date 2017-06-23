Crash on I-10 in Lafayette Parish claims one life

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A deadly, two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 westbound in Lafayette Parish has claimed one life.

State Police say they are assisting Lafayette Police with traffic control along I-10 starting at the Louisiana Avenue exit.

According to police, a car traveling in the eastbound lanes crossed into the westbound lanes and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Police say one person has been confirmed dead.

No other details were released.

All westbound lanes were blocked, according to State Police.

The left lane has since re-opened leaving the right lane blocked.

Police say congestion has reached the city of Breaux Bridge.