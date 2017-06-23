Crash on I-10 in Lafayette Parish claims one life

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A deadly, two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 westbound in Lafayette Parish has claimed one life.

State Police say they are assisting Lafayette Police with traffic control along I-10 starting at the Louisiana Avenue exit.

According to police, a car traveling in the eastbound lanes crossed into the westbound lanes and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Police say one person has been confirmed dead.

No other details were released.

All westbound lanes were blocked, according to State Police.

The left lane has since re-opened leaving the right lane blocked.

Police say congestion has reached the city of Breaux Bridge.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s