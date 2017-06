Iberia Parish Animal Control has five dogs that need to be adopted or they will be euthanized due to overpopulation at the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting the dogs call (337) 364-6311. There is a $80 adoption fee.

The adoption fee covers microchipping, spay/neutering, vaccination, and heartworm testing.

The deadline to adopt the dogs is 4 p.m. today. More information: http://petango.com/ipac