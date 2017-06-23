Man accused of making terrorist threat against Opelousas business

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man is accused of terrorizing a local business over the phone this morning, police say.

Officers responded to a complaint of a terroristic threat around 11:54 a.m.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said the suspect called the business and told an employee that another man “would be going to the business with a bag and if all of the money was not placed in the bag then another subject who would be in the store would start shooting customers.”

Ali Redding, 34, was arrested and booked into jail on the charge of terrorizing.