New renovation at St. Michael’s center for veterans

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- There are over 49,000 homeless veterans in the United States but Lafayette has seen a drastic decrease in their population of homeless vets thanks to the services of places like the St. Michaels center.

The center provides shelter and other services to 52 men at a time and they are usually at full capacity.

“We see all sorts of different stories with the veterans that we serve. You know 10 years ago there was a very large population of homeless veterans in Lafayette but between our efforts and the efforts of other organizations like us we estimated that there might be between 15 and 20 homeless veterans now versus the probably 100 to 200 that there were 10 years ago, “said Sarah Clement of Catholic Services of Acadiana.

Today the Center unveiled their new renovations me to the shelter’s living and common areas.

“So we are really excited to be in the space and to welcome you know the people who are involved in our work. I know that the folks that live in the shelters right now are pretty excited with you know the changes that we’ve made. We are just really excited to have such a beautiful space for those who are experiencing some of the darkest times in their life. For it to be peaceful and a comforting place for them,” said Clement.

The goal of the shelter is to create housing and end homelessness in the city. This year alone the shelter successfully housed 305 men. For more information about how you can donate and volunteer at the St. Michele center visit