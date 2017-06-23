Pelicans trade up, take Duke’s Frank Jackson in 2nd round

WWL-TV Published:
Photo: MGN

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – It took almost four hours for the Pelicans to make a selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, but  when they saw a chance to get their guy they swooped in fast.

New Orleans traded up to the No. 31 overall pick, the first selection of the second round, to take Duke shooting guard Frank Jackson. The Pelicans sent the No. 40 pick and cash considerations to the Charlotte Hornets to move up, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Jackson scored 10.9 points per game during his freshman year at Duke. He measures in at 6’4″ tall, 208 lbs. and is considered an explosive athlete.

Yahoo Sports reported Jackson underwent foot surgery in late May, but is expected to be able to play by the end of July.

