Police find 55 ounces of marijuana laced brownies inside home of New Iberia woman

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Drug task force agents executing a search warrant in New Iberia earlier this week ended up finding more than 55 ounces of marijuana-laced brownies in a home on Springfield Street.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the pot brownies were located during a search at the home last Tuesday evening in the 400 block of Springfield.

Also found during the search was 16 pounds of marijuana, 94 grams of heroin and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The street value of the seized narcotics is more than $25,000, according to Capt. Wendell Raborn.

Agents arrested 29-year-old Hollie Vice of New Iberia.

Vice was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance within a School Zone and Obstruction of Justice.