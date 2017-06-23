State/Federal agencies holding Disaster Recovery Resource Fair Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Federal and state agencies are holding a disaster recovery resource fair this weekend.

The fair is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robicheaux Center in Lafayette.

The Robicheaux Center is located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road. The event is free to the public.

Homeowners, renters and small business owners in Lafayette and surrounding areas affected by last year’s disasters can get answers to their questions about recovery.

The Fair is a “one-stop-shop” where homeowners and renters can find valuable information and guidance from federal, state, local and non-profit agencies with a role in disaster recovery.

Participants include the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development; FEMA; USDA; the State of Louisiana; Louisiana Housing Corporation; Lafayette City government, legal aid organizations and many others.

Homeowners and renters affected by floods can get answers to their questions about:

Housing resources

Flood insurance

Foreclosure prevention

Unemployment

Title issuance and successions

Legal services

Disaster Tax Relief

Rebuilding safer and stronger

Various types of loans

And much more

In addition, representatives from the Governor’s Office and Louisiana Housing Corp. will be on site to answer questions and help residents fill out surveys/applications for the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance and the Small Business Owners Loan programs.

The event is open to the public and parking is free. American Sign Language interpreters, as well as Spanish language translators, will be available. For more information or directions, call the Louisiana Housing Corporation at 888-454-2001.