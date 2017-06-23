The Latest: Johnny Depp apologizes for ‘assassin’ comments

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Johnny Depp’s remarks about assassinating President Donald Trump during an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Johnny Depp has apologized for joking about assassinating President Donald Trump and says he meant no malice.

The actor released a statement to People magazine Friday in which he called his remarks Thursday night at the Glastonbury Festival a bad joke and said it was in poor taste.

Depp’s statement said he was trying to be amusing when he asked the crowd when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. He answered that it’s “been a while, but maybe it’s time.”

The Secret Service said Friday it was aware of Depp’s remark but declined further comment.

The actor’s publicist did not respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press about the report in the magazine.

7:30 a.m.

Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.

He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

The 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.

However, he said, it’s “been a while, and maybe it’s time.”

Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine.”

He played Trump last year in a Funny or Die video parody of the businessman’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”