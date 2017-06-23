Women accuse former Saints lineman of rape in Lafayette

The Daily Advertiser Published:
New Orleans Saints defensive end Tyrunn Walker (75) watches plays during the first half of an NFL preseason football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014. . Paul Kieu, The Advertiser (Photo Credit: Paul Kieu, The Advertiser)

(The Daily Advertiser) – Lafayette authorities are investigating claims of sexual assault by two women against Tyrunn Walker, a New Iberia native and former defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints.

The investigation has been underway since March, according to The Advocate.

Keith Stutes, district attorney for the 15th Judicial District, said detectives forwarded their investigative findings to his office June 15. He said it was too soon to say whether he will present the evidence to a grand jury.

The assault allegedly occurred during the early morning hours of Feb. 28, which was Mardi Gras Day, and involved two young women, ages 18 and 19. One of the women said in the court records that she suffered serious injuries.

Walker was released Thursday by the Los Angeles Rams, who had signed him earlier this year.

Walker’s football career started at Westgate High School, where he helped to win a state championship in basketball in 2008 and was an all-state football player.

He signed with the Saints in 2012 as an undrafted free agent after stints at Tulsa and Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, where he was a junior-college All-America player.

The NFL’s personal conduct policy sets a baseline suspension of six games without pay for off-field behavior the league considers objectionable, whether or not it results in a conviction or even charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s