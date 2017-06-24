Breaux Bridge teen dies after earlier motorcycle crash in Iberia Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Deputies say a motorcyclist who was airlifted after a crash earlier this afternoon in Iberia Parish has died from his injuries at a Lafayette hospital.

Major Wednell Raborn identified the victim as Logan Migues, 19, of Breaux Bridge.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Chastant Road, about fourth and half miles south of Youngsville.

Investigators believe Migues lost control of the motorcycle in a curve and crashed into a tree. Migues was airlifted to the hospital from the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.