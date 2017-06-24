Crowley man charged in early morning crash that killed Rayne man

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – State Police have arrested a man in connection with a crash that left one man dead this morning in Lafayette.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-10 West, west of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Master Trooper Brooks David said, Jeremy Williams, 30, of Crowley, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu when “for unknown reasons, the Malibu ran off of the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.”

All four people who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, including Williams, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car.

Williams and two of the passengers sustained moderate injuries. A third passenger sustained critical injuries and later died at a local hospital.

David identified the deceased passenger as Wayne Istre II, 24, of Rayne. State Police suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash. 

Toxicology samples were collected from Williams and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Williams was charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of first-degree negligent injuring, careless operation, no driver’s license and no seat belt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s