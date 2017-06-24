Fundraiser matches veterans in need with service dogs free of charge

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Folks in Acadia Parish showed their support for veterans today at the inaugural Pets for Disabled Vets fundraiser.

The event is a way to match dogs with veterans in need. M and A Labrador Kennels put on the fundraiser at the northwest community center in Eunice.

It featured a live auction, kids activities, gun raffle and more all to raise money for to pair dogs with veterans.

Folks at the event say service dogs can range from $20,000 to $80,000.

This fundraiser allows veterans to receive dogs free of charge.

Veteran Sean Olivier says he suffers from PTSD and his dog Chloe has helped him even go out to the store with his kids.

“You try to. But then you have to go sit outside because you can’t take the crowd. Chloe hasn’t just helped me, she’s helped my family. I can be more involved with my family, I can get out and do more with them so it’s actually helped us all,” Olivier told KLFY.

The matched veterans receive a fully vaccinated and microchipped Labrador trained for obedience, custom tasks, and socialization.