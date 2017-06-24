New Orleans man killed in head-on crash on I-10 West Friday night

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police have identified the man killed in a head-on crash last night on I-10 West near Louisiana Avenue.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Kimmett Washington, 32, of New Orleans, died after his vehicle traveled from the eastbound lane of I-10, crossing the median into the westbound lane where it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The occupants of the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday and subsequently shut down a portion of I-10 West for about two hours before the roadway was cleared.

Traffic congestion at one point was backed up to Breaux Bridge. The crash remains under investigation.

