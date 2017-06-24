LSU faces Oregon St. at 2 pm in CWS elimination game

The winner of today's game will advance to College World Series Finals

KLFY Sports
LSU pitcher Alex Lange reacts as he leaves during the eighth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Oregon in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, La. (KLFY) – The LSU baseball Tigers will face the Oregon State Beavers again today in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final at the College World Series.

This rematch is a day after the No. 4 Tigers snapped the No. 1 Beavers’ 23-game win streak, in a 3-1 victory.

Today’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park and will be televised on ESPN.

LSU Coach Paul Mainieri is expected to start right-handed pitcher Caleb Gilbert against Oregon State’s right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen.

Gilbert will be starting in place of pitcher Eric Walker, who was injured Monday during LSU’s first matchup with Oregon State. LSU lost that game 13-1.

 

