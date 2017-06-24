LSU faces Oregon St. at 2 pm in CWS elimination game

OMAHA, La. (KLFY) – The LSU baseball Tigers will face the Oregon State Beavers again today in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final at the College World Series.

This rematch is a day after the No. 4 Tigers snapped the No. 1 Beavers’ 23-game win streak, in a 3-1 victory.

Today’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park and will be televised on ESPN.

LSU Coach Paul Mainieri is expected to start right-handed pitcher Caleb Gilbert against Oregon State’s right-handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen.

Gilbert will be starting in place of pitcher Eric Walker, who was injured Monday during LSU’s first matchup with Oregon State. LSU lost that game 13-1.