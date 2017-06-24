LSU fans react to the Tigers’ win over Oregon St.

The LSU Tigers beat the Oregon State Beavers 6-1 in today’s College World Series elimination game.

Now we asked some local LSU fans what they thought of the win and this is what they had to say:

“What Gilbert did today, was just typical of a team that when your backs against the wall somebody steps up and somebody says I got this, I’m going to pick us up,” LSU fan Louisa Lebas Bowen said.

Another fan, Kenneth Mouton, said he was worried after LSU’s first matchup with Oregon State, “After losing the first game 13 to 1, you know, you figure your hopes are kind of dashed a little bit but for LSU to come back and win both games back to back was absolutely incredible I mean so exciting.”

LSU will face off against the Florida Gators in the first game of the College World Series finals at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.