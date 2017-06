OMAHA, Neb. (KLFY) – The LSU Tigers will face off against the Florida Gators in the College World Series Finals.

The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017, at TD Ameritrade Park.

The second game will be played at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at TD Ameritrade Park.

The third game, if necessary, will be played at Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at TD Ameritrade Park.