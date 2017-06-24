Multiple government agencies hold disaster recovery fair for victims of August 2016 floods

KLFY Newsroom Published:

Federal, state, and local agencies held a disaster recovery resource fair today in Lafayette to help folks get extra funding for flood damage.

It happened at the Robicheaux Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

HUD, FEMA, the state of Louisiana Housing Corporation, Lafayette city government, and other agencies were on hand helping renters, home and business owners with questions about recovering from the August 2016 floods.

The fair served as a one-stop-shop for residents to get information on housing, flood insurance, unemployment, legal services and how to rebuild safer and stronger.

Officials recommend flood victims take the state survey to hopefully get some funding faster.

Nick Speyrer of the Restore Louisiana Program said:

“We need everyone to take this survey, whether they think they are going to qualify or not because that survey gives us the information we need to continue to work with Washington to try  and attract additional dollars so we can continue to help the homeowners across our state that we’re impacted by the flood.”

You can take the survey by clicking here

For more information, you can visit restore.la.gov.

 

