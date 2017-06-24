Woman, 2 children reported missing from Loreauville

LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A woman and her two children have been reported missing from Loreauville, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Debbie Theriot, 24, or the children have not been seen or heard from since they left their home on Thursday.

Major Wendell Raborn said a missing persons report was filed Friday evening on the three missing individuals but said deputies do not have any evidence that they are in danger.

Family members are concerned because they have not heard from them in two days.

Theriot’s fiance says she is driving a white 2000 Toyota Corolla with Louisiana license plate number: XED323.

He also says the vehicle has a pink “wasted kustomz” sticker on the front windshield plate.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Debbie Theriot and the two children is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (337) 369-3711.