2 people shot at gathering on Moss Street, police say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An 18 year old man and a 20 year old woman were shot at a gathering late Saturday night in Lafayette, police say.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in 1300 block of Moss Street, Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said in a news release.

Someone called 911 after shots were fired, Ratcliff said. Officers found the man and woman who were wounded at an indoor gathering of people, he said.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals where their condition is listed as stable at this time.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have on the shooter(s).

Contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crimestoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.