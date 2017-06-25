Driver runs off road, strikes tree in Evangeline Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Credit: MGN

Evangeline Parish, La. (KLFY) – State Police responded to a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Harrison Road near LA 29 in Evangeline Parish.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 36 year old Jacob McDaniel of Boyce.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as McDaniel was driving southbound on Harrison Road.

Police say for unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off of the right side of the roadway and struck a tree near the driver’s side door.

McDaniel was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office.

At this time, it is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash.

Toxicology samples were taken from McDaniel and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

 

